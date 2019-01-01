My Queue

Techie Tuesday: Tinder Clinches the Top Revenue Spot & WhatsApp Introduces Some Interesting Features
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
Techie Tuesday: Snapchat Introduces 4 Indian Languages & Twitter Combats Spammers

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
WhatsApp Welcomes New India Head

Abhijit Bose, former CEO of digital payments firm, Ezetap, is appointed as the new India head of WhatsApp
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
WhatsApp-Instagram Linkage in Order & India Gets First Bitcoin ATM: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read