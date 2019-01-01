My Queue

Why a 'Personal' Customer Experience Is Critical to Your Business' Success
Why a 'Personal' Customer Experience Is Critical to Your Business' Success

Personalization? Customers don't fear it; they expect it. Just be sure to be transparent about how you use their data.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
How AI Machines Could Save Wall Street Brokers' Jobs

How AI Machines Could Save Wall Street Brokers' Jobs

Morgan Stanley creates a love triangle with the machine.
Brian Uzzi | 5 min read
How Self-Learning Software Is Already a Huge Part of Your Life

How Self-Learning Software Is Already a Huge Part of Your Life

Artificial intelligence has been a thing of the future for so long that we can easily overlook how important it is now.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
The World's Biggest Serena Williams Fan Is a Computer

The World's Biggest Serena Williams Fan Is a Computer

Entrepreneur took a behind-the-scenes tour of the U.S. Open and met a diehard rackethead named Watson.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
Watch: IBM's Watson Created a Super Creepy Movie Trailer All By Itself

Watch: IBM's Watson Created a Super Creepy Movie Trailer All By Itself

The tech giant's artificially intelligent system put together a trailer for a movie about an artificially enhanced human. We know, so meta.
Jason Fell | 3 min read

Meet Connie, the Robot Concierge at a Virginia Hilton
Meet Connie, the Robot Concierge at a Virginia Hilton

Using IBM's artificial intelligence, the machine can greet guests, answer questions and more.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
IBM's Watson Could Be Your Next Shopping Partner
IBM's Watson Could Be Your Next Shopping Partner

Cognitive, artificial intelligence is moving into e-commerce.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read