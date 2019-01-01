My Queue

Wayra mexico

8 startups listas para conquistar el mercado tecnológico
Startups

Con la finalidad de potencializar el talento y el emprendimiento, la incubadora de negocios Telefónica Open Future presentó a ocho startups que buscan conquistar el mercado tecnológico nacional e internacional.
Nayeli Meza Orozco | 5 min read
Inauguran la Academia Wayra

La iniciativa busca impulsar la consolidación de proyectos tecnológicos a través de financiamiento y capacitación en gestión de negocios.
Marisol García Fuentes | 4 min read
Aventones: Conduciendo el cambio

Esta moderna plataforma online busca disminuir uno de los mayores problemas de las grandes ciudades: el tráfico.
5 min read
10 minutos con Francisco Gil Díaz

Descubre por qué para el presidente ejecutivo de Telefónica México, el mejor momento para emprender es hoy.
Marisol García Fuentes | 3 min read