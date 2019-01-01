There are no Videos in your queue.
Wayra mexico
Startups
Con la finalidad de potencializar el talento y el emprendimiento, la incubadora de negocios Telefónica Open Future presentó a ocho startups que buscan conquistar el mercado tecnológico nacional e internacional.
La iniciativa busca impulsar la consolidación de proyectos tecnológicos a través de financiamiento y capacitación en gestión de negocios.
Esta moderna plataforma online busca disminuir uno de los mayores problemas de las grandes ciudades: el tráfico.
5 min read
Descubre por qué para el presidente ejecutivo de Telefónica México, el mejor momento para emprender es hoy.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
