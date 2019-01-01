My Queue

Wealth Management

#4 Apps that are Making Investment Dreams Come True

Investments are a dream and hassle and now the problem is getting simplified by apps; here are a few
Madhurima Roy | 3 min read
The Altering Face of Wealth Management and Investments in India

The wealth management and investment domains have come a long way showing an uptrend in the country
Madhurima Roy | 6 min read
Tête-à-Tête with the Indian Investor Who is Convinced India Deserves to be No Less Than the #1 Startup Ecosystem in the World

Indian entrepreneurs have been able to find solutions to capital constraints and have been able to grow out of issues surrounding growth says Pranav Pai of 3One4Capital
Aashika Jain | 6 min read
India's leading Wealth Management Company Feels the Time Is Right For the Industry to Embrace Technology

The industry is poised for both growth and technological disruption. But what is the way forward?
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Here is Why Multi-Family Offices Have a Great Opportunity

The growing number of millionaires as helped the concept of multi-family office also gain traction in the country
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read

What's Fueling the Growth of Family Offices in India?

The humble accountant is passé, the family office is the new rage - a status symbol in 'Richistan'. The rise of ultra high net worth families in India has given impetus to the growth of the family office sector. Entrepreneur India examines this modish trend: why super riches need it in this age and time
Vanita D'souza | 6 min read
Feeling Saturated with Mutual Funds? Here are #5 Asset Class that Will Help You Diversify Your Portfolio in 2019

If you want to be a part of India's startup story and want a piece of cake for yourself, we also have an option for this
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Wealth Management: Can BigTechs Dive Deep into Indian Pockets

According to Capgemini's World Wealth Report 2018, if BigTechs like Google, Alibaba, Amazon, Facebook and Apple plan to expand into the wealth management space, as much as USD 12 trillion could be moved under their wings
Vanita D'souza | 6 min read
This Early-Stage Investment Firm with Fire in its Belly to Fund India's Consumer Startups is Doing so at a Fiery Pace

Fireside Ventures boasts of creating iconic brands from ideas in consumer space by funding from seed stage to series A
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
The Man Behind India's First Multi-Family Office Shares Why It is a Sunrise Profession

Kohli aims to make CA as one top preferred private wealth management company but setting up the venture wasn't an easy task
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Say Hello to Your New Financial Aide - Robo Advisory

Wealth management is among the least sought after financial services in the Indian market. However, things are now shaping up due to robo advisory
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
What Women Breadwinners Need to Know About Wealth

The bottom line for female breadwinners is understanding that the right financial knowledge and support can put you in a position to create wealth and take control of the future you want.
Ellevate | 4 min read
Are You a Millennial Struggling with Financial Management? Here is How You Can Create Wealth For Yourself

A simple google search of 'best financial tips' yields 62,90,00,000 results. And the next question is, which one should you take?
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Why Running a Robo-Advisory Startup is Not Just About Right Algorithms

In the recent years, the algorithms-based financial advice is gaining popularity in the country, especially among millennials
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Smart Money: How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Wealth Management

AI has the potential for greater returns for both ourselves and our clients.
David Kleinhandler | 5 min read