Wearable Tech

The 10 Weirdest Devices We Found at CES
CES

The 10 Weirdest Devices We Found at CES

Does anyone really need a 'smart belt'?
Hayden Field | 4 min read
5 Incredible Startups We Found at CES

5 Incredible Startups We Found at CES

From AI-powered translation to the first smart train set, here are five entrepreneurs changing the game in their industries.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
25 Things at CES You'll Actually Want to Buy

25 Things at CES You'll Actually Want to Buy

Smart massage chairs, roll-up TVs and leather laptops: The world's biggest tech show is upon us.
Hayden Field | 15+ min read
My Friend Overcame a 40-Year-Old Fear Using This Unconventional Method

My Friend Overcame a 40-Year-Old Fear Using This Unconventional Method

Even I was surprised this device was so effective.
Ben Angel | 2 min read
How to Optimize Your Mind, by Optimizing Your Body

How to Optimize Your Mind, by Optimizing Your Body

Ben Angel shares what happened when he started using wearable devices to improve his workouts.
Ben Angel | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Who Needs Smartwatches? These 7 AI Wearables Can Boost Focus, Fitness and Health.
Technology

Who Needs Smartwatches? These 7 AI Wearables Can Boost Focus, Fitness and Health.

Whether you're looking to increase your focus or track your stride while running, AI wearables aim to help consumers take control of their health.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
Intel Comes Out With Smart Glasses
News and Trends

Intel Comes Out With Smart Glasses

Plus, a virtual fitness startup raise $13 million and actress Brooke Shields launches a new fashion line.
Venturer | 1 min read
How These 10 Companies Are Powering the Winter Olympics
Olympics

How These 10 Companies Are Powering the Winter Olympics

From VR livestreams to 'snow camouflage,' technology will enhance athletes' performances and spectators' experiences.
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
Here Are 7 Gadgets at CES Designed to Help You Sleep Better
CES

Here Are 7 Gadgets at CES Designed to Help You Sleep Better

These devices tap into your brain function and your senses to regulate your REM cycle.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
At CES, We Found 8 Awesome Solutions to Boost Your Productivity This Year
CES

At CES, We Found 8 Awesome Solutions to Boost Your Productivity This Year

At CES, data, neuroscience, encryption and more combine to help us manage the conditions that impact our performance.
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
Samsung to Show Off Smart Glasses and Directional Speaker at CES
CES

Samsung to Show Off Smart Glasses and Directional Speaker at CES

The tech giant's in-house idea incubator will show off a portable directional speaker, a device that can help people with lung damage and smart eyeglasses.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
How the 100 Healthiest Companies in America Handle Wellness Differently Than You Do
Health and Wellness

How the 100 Healthiest Companies in America Handle Wellness Differently Than You Do

Making wellness a core company value is a good start. Incentives, free wearables and incentives for physical activity don't hurt, either.
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
This Wearable Chair Looks Ridiculous, But It Solves a Real Problem
Wearable Tech

This Wearable Chair Looks Ridiculous, But It Solves a Real Problem

The Chairless Chair could be a lifesaver for factory workers.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Atari Is Beta Testing a Speakerhat
Technology

Atari Is Beta Testing a Speakerhat

Atari combined speakers, a hat and Bluetooth to create the Speakerhat!
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Google Glass Enterprise Edition Is Ready for Work
Google Glass

Google Glass Enterprise Edition Is Ready for Work

After working on an enterprise version of the wearable, aptly named Glass Enterprise Edition, for the past two years, the Glass team is finally ready to bring it to more businesses.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read