Wearable Tech
CES
Does anyone really need a 'smart belt'?
From AI-powered translation to the first smart train set, here are five entrepreneurs changing the game in their industries.
Smart massage chairs, roll-up TVs and leather laptops: The world's biggest tech show is upon us.
Even I was surprised this device was so effective.
Ben Angel shares what happened when he started using wearable devices to improve his workouts.
More From This Topic
Technology
Whether you're looking to increase your focus or track your stride while running, AI wearables aim to help consumers take control of their health.
News and Trends
Plus, a virtual fitness startup raise $13 million and actress Brooke Shields launches a new fashion line.
Olympics
From VR livestreams to 'snow camouflage,' technology will enhance athletes' performances and spectators' experiences.
CES
These devices tap into your brain function and your senses to regulate your REM cycle.
CES
At CES, data, neuroscience, encryption and more combine to help us manage the conditions that impact our performance.
CES
The tech giant's in-house idea incubator will show off a portable directional speaker, a device that can help people with lung damage and smart eyeglasses.
Health and Wellness
Making wellness a core company value is a good start. Incentives, free wearables and incentives for physical activity don't hurt, either.
Wearable Tech
The Chairless Chair could be a lifesaver for factory workers.
Technology
Atari combined speakers, a hat and Bluetooth to create the Speakerhat!
Google Glass
After working on an enterprise version of the wearable, aptly named Glass Enterprise Edition, for the past two years, the Glass team is finally ready to bring it to more businesses.
