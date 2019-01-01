There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Wearables
Fear
Even I was surprised this device was so effective.
Ben Angel shares what happened when he started using wearable devices to improve his workouts.
Artificial intelligence companies are taking on the health industry with big results for consumers. Here are the pros, cons and potential business opportunities.
Whether you're looking to increase your focus or track your stride while running, AI wearables aim to help consumers take control of their health.
Plus, a virtual fitness startup raise $13 million and actress Brooke Shields launches a new fashion line.
More From This Topic
Technology
Atari combined speakers, a hat and Bluetooth to create the Speakerhat!
Wearables
Companies that use wearable fitness tools have lower healthcare costs. Their employees can battle depression and lose weight.
Personal Health
Healbe is trying to crack a really tough nut with the release of GoBe 2.
Wearables
The research project comes from Taiwan's University of Science and Technology.
Personal Health
A recent study from Stanford shows that wearable devices are pretty terrible at tracking calories.
Apple
The Beddit deal could help bring sleep monitoring to your Apple Watch.
Lifestyle
And how you can profit off the trend.
Wearables
Now when you lose your frames, you'll be extra screwed.
CES 2017
The show may dictate how the next year of technology will look.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?