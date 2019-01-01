My Queue

Wearables

My Friend Overcame a 40-Year-Old Fear Using This Unconventional Method
Fear

Even I was surprised this device was so effective.
Ben Angel | 2 min read

Even I was surprised this device was so effective.
Ben Angel | 2 min read
How to Optimize Your Mind, by Optimizing Your Body

How to Optimize Your Mind, by Optimizing Your Body

Ben Angel shares what happened when he started using wearable devices to improve his workouts.
Ben Angel | 2 min read
AI Is Transforming Healthcare as We Know It. Here's a Look at the Future -- and the Opportunities for Entrepreneurs.

AI Is Transforming Healthcare as We Know It. Here's a Look at the Future -- and the Opportunities for Entrepreneurs.

Artificial intelligence companies are taking on the health industry with big results for consumers. Here are the pros, cons and potential business opportunities.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
Who Needs Smartwatches? These 7 AI Wearables Can Boost Focus, Fitness and Health.

Who Needs Smartwatches? These 7 AI Wearables Can Boost Focus, Fitness and Health.

Whether you're looking to increase your focus or track your stride while running, AI wearables aim to help consumers take control of their health.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
Intel Comes Out With Smart Glasses

Intel Comes Out With Smart Glasses

Plus, a virtual fitness startup raise $13 million and actress Brooke Shields launches a new fashion line.
Venturer | 1 min read

Atari Is Beta Testing a Speakerhat
Technology
Technology

Atari Is Beta Testing a Speakerhat

Atari combined speakers, a hat and Bluetooth to create the Speakerhat!
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Wearables and Wellness at Work: It's Not Just a Trend
Wearables
Wearables

Wearables and Wellness at Work: It's Not Just a Trend

Companies that use wearable fitness tools have lower healthcare costs. Their employees can battle depression and lose weight.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
Why This Weird Wearable Let Me Down -- and What It Taught Me About Tech's Limitations
Personal Health
Personal Health

Healbe is trying to crack a really tough nut with the release of GoBe 2.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read

Healbe is trying to crack a really tough nut with the release of GoBe 2.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
These Subtle Smart Gloves Turn Sign Language Into Words
Wearables
Wearables

These Subtle Smart Gloves Turn Sign Language Into Words

The research project comes from Taiwan's University of Science and Technology.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
Why Would We Expect Wearables to Get Calories Right When We Usually Don't?
Personal Health
Personal Health

Why Would We Expect Wearables to Get Calories Right When We Usually Don't?

A recent study from Stanford shows that wearable devices are pretty terrible at tracking calories.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Apple Just Bought a Popular Sleep Tracker
Apple
Apple

Apple Just Bought a Popular Sleep Tracker

The Beddit deal could help bring sleep monitoring to your Apple Watch.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
4 Reasons Fitness Is Moving From the Gym to the Home
Lifestyle
Lifestyle

And how you can profit off the trend.
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read

And how you can profit off the trend.
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
Visa Is Testing NFC Sunglasses That Can Pay for Stuff
Wearables
Wearables

Visa Is Testing NFC Sunglasses That Can Pay for Stuff

Now when you lose your frames, you'll be extra screwed.
Andrew Tarantola | 2 min read
Why Warren Buffett Is Investing in Wearable Tech
Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett

Why Warren Buffett Is Investing in Wearable Tech

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO is expanding his portfolio.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
What 4 Experts Expect From This Year's CES
CES 2017
CES 2017

What 4 Experts Expect From This Year's CES

The show may dictate how the next year of technology will look.
Stephen J. Bronner | 7 min read