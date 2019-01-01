My Queue

wearables and the workplace

Wearables at Work? What You Need to Consider.
Wearable Tech

Wearables at Work? What You Need to Consider.

Wearable technology sounds a bit like Big Brother. But, done right, 'wearable data' has the potential to impact real positive change in the office.
Matt Straz | 6 min read
Fit, Happy and Productive: How Wearables Are Radically Transforming the Workplace

Fit, Happy and Productive: How Wearables Are Radically Transforming the Workplace

It can count your steps, measure your happiness, warn you when you are about the fall asleep, and quite possibly let you charge a latte. The possibilities are really endless.
Michael Hollauf | 5 min read