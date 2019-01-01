There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
wearables and the workplace
Wearable Tech
Wearable technology sounds a bit like Big Brother. But, done right, 'wearable data' has the potential to impact real positive change in the office.
It can count your steps, measure your happiness, warn you when you are about the fall asleep, and quite possibly let you charge a latte. The possibilities are really endless.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?