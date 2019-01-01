My Queue

Web-Site to Watch

Building a Business on Regifting
Starting a Business

Building a Business on Regifting

With Shift My Gift, recipients can donate the money Aunt Gladys wanted to spend on them instead of having to find space for yet another useless tchotchke.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read