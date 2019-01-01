There are no Videos in your queue.
Website Usability
Building a Website
SiteGuru audits your business's site to find and correct anything that's standing between you and your target demographic.
Disabled users have sued businesses over website accessibility. The Americans With Disabilities Act applies to online businesses.
If your website has a lot of traffic but few conversions, it's time to figure out the problem.
Typical consumers expect your website to load in less than two seconds, and they will leave your site if it doesn't.
Some 96 percent of your visitors won't be ready to buy -- so what can you do to convince the rest and move the majority closer to a buying decision?
Real Estate
Renters and buyers today demand on-the-go tools, even when it comes to selecting where they'll put down roots.
Mobile Technology
Mobile isn't an option any more. Your customers are on the move and you'd better be, too.
Websites
You never get a second chance at a first impression. Make sure your website gives a good one.
Websites
Your online presence can't focus just on selling a product or service. To reach more customers, make your website is engaging -- a place where potential customers interact enough with you to become committed customers.
Wordpress
These plugins will make website management easier and will keep users eager to come back.
Website Design
Form and function are both excellent objectives when you design your site. Just keep your priorities straight.
Web Hosting
Your online business will make money while you sleep, just so long as your website never does.
Website Optimization
You're halfway there If your pages load swiftly and can be read on a smartphone but you're nowhere if they don't and can't.
Customer Experience
Build a site that offers a seamless experience and an exciting ride, wrapped in an attractive package.
Website Design
Don't worry. It's not as technical as you might think. This quick guide will get you up and A/B testing in no time.
