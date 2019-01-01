My Queue

wedding planning

Challenges Faced While Running a Décor and Wedding Planning Business
wedding planning

Challenges Faced While Running a Décor and Wedding Planning Business

Apart from being polished, intelligent and hard-working, individuals in the wedding planning business have to be resourceful and think on their feet
Trishant Sidhwani | 5 min read
Setting Foot in the Shaadi Business? Here are Seven Tips and Practices to Swear by!

Setting Foot in the Shaadi Business? Here are Seven Tips and Practices to Swear by!

Planning a wedding is an exciting and exhausting experience and when it comes to Indian weddings, the thrill skyrockets the experience to an altogether different level!
Tina Tharwani | 5 min read
How Your Business Can Say 'I Do' to Millennial-Targeted Wedding Trends

How Your Business Can Say 'I Do' to Millennial-Targeted Wedding Trends

The young folks getting married these days live online. So does their wedding planning -- and entrepreneurial opportunity.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Destination Weddings: A Driving Force For Wedding Planners In India

Destination Weddings: A Driving Force For Wedding Planners In India

Wedding planning is rapidly emerging as a highly successful business and will continue to grow further
Mazhar Nadiadwala | 3 min read
Skills for the New Age Wedding Entrepreneur

Skills for the New Age Wedding Entrepreneur

These key skills are essentials for wedding entrepreneurs today, but when supplemented by refined taste that lends itself well to curating ideas for every budget, they make for an exceptional bouquet of services
Aditi Garg | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Charity to this Indian NGO is the Wedding Gift for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Lifestyle

Charity to this Indian NGO is the Wedding Gift for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The royal couple has chosen seven charity organizations to contribute for the wide range of social causes instead of accepting fancy weddings gifts
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Why do You Need to Hire a Wedding Planner
wedding planning

Why do You Need to Hire a Wedding Planner

A wedding planner can take your Pinterest inspiration into consideration and suggest budget-friendly ways to bring it to life
Dipti Shah | 6 min read
Why Do you Need a Luxury Image Consultant?
stylist

Why Do you Need a Luxury Image Consultant?

Image consultants help boost up people's self esteem and guide them how to be perfect in all aspects of life
Monica Garg | 4 min read
3 Businesses Helping Overworked People That Have High Potential Margins
Starting a Business

3 Businesses Helping Overworked People That Have High Potential Margins

If you want to make serious bank, however, you'll need to look at industries that are just as stable, but are at the top of the profitability spectrum.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
This Founder is Making Gifting Green & Sustainable
wedding planning

This Founder is Making Gifting Green & Sustainable

People today are showing a great transition from just ordinary gifting to gifting with a meaning.
Sunil Pol | 5 min read
This Startup Allows Foreign Travelers To Official Crash A Wedding
Wedding

This Startup Allows Foreign Travelers To Official Crash A Wedding

A platform for to-be-married couples to open up their weddings to foreign travelers.
Samiksha Jain | 5 min read
Bind Your Wedding With Technology
wedding planning

Bind Your Wedding With Technology

A platform that simplifies the process of finding and booking services at the best prices.
Samiksha Jain | 3 min read
How This Startup Is Fighting It Out In The Disorganized Business Of Wedding Planning
wedding planning

How This Startup Is Fighting It Out In The Disorganized Business Of Wedding Planning

"To be able to bring order in a world of chaos is an opportunity very few have"
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
A Business that Brings 'Band Baaja Baaraat' To Action
Lifestyle

A Business that Brings 'Band Baaja Baaraat' To Action

India Wedding Planning Market is expected to reach INR 1.6 trillion by 2020: Ken Research
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
4 startups that will change Indian weddings
Wedding

4 startups that will change Indian weddings

Wedding planning is no more a tedious affair with these online solutions
Samiksha Jain | 3 min read