Weekly News Roundup

Uber's Fight to Win China
Weekly News Roundup

This quick news recap will keep you "in the know" this weekend.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
What's Behind the FAA's New Drone Rules

Plus -- Netflix shows viewers how to build and knit electronic socks that could detect when you've dozed off during a movie.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
High-Tech Sneakers Raise More Than $300,000 on Indiegogo

Plus: learn which sharing economy startup is reportedly valued at more than $25 billion.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Mark Zuckerberg's $45 Billion Pledge to His Newborn Daughter

Plus: a toymaker's security breach compromises personal data for more than 6 million children.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Alibaba's $14 Billion Shopping Event Crushed Cyber Monday -- Weekly News

Plus: Why Mark Zuckerberg awarded a high school student $400,000.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Airbnb's Latest Win: Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

Plus: Check out Finland's headbanger emoji.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
This Robot Smartphone Dances and Talks -- Weekly Headlines
Weekly News Roundup

Plus: A surprising new rival enters the drone delivery market.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
How Lyft, Pepsi and Amazon Celebrated 'Future Day': Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

Plus: Changes ahead for drone users.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Uber's Latest Expansion: Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

Plus: Why Kickstarter cut a bladeless razor company's campaign after it raised millions.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Why Facebook Bought a Satellite -- Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

Plus: Etsy gets an unexpected rival.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
A Look at Tesla's New SUV -- Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

Plus: An Uber service is facing special challenges in Paris and Amsterdam.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Apple Gears Up for iCar -- Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

Plus: Instagram hits a major milestone.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Jeff Bezos Plans Rocket Launches in Florida: Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

Plus: Why one ad is sparking friction between sandwich chain Quiznos and Burning Man.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Apple Unveils Major Upgrades: Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

Also this week: A global drug investigation brings questions about digital privacy to the forefront.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
The High-Tech Jet That Could Transform Business Travel: Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

Plus: We explain what small businesses need to know about global market volatility.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read