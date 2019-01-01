My Queue

#7 on the Franchise 500: Planet Fitness Plans to Dominate the Fitness World
#7 on the Franchise 500: Planet Fitness Plans to Dominate the Fitness World

The #7 company on our Franchise 500 list has learned exactly what its customers want -- and how to deliver.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
9 Proven Ways to Lose Weight for Busy People

9 Proven Ways to Lose Weight for Busy People

You don't have to somehow find extra hours in your day to hit your goals.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Happy New Year! Now, How Exactly, Are You Going to Make Those Resolutions Stick?

Happy New Year! Now, How Exactly, Are You Going to Make Those Resolutions Stick?

People pondering an uncomfortable project like weight loss will say, "I don't have time." What they really mean is, "That isn't a priority for me."
Doug and Polly White | 6 min read
Top 21 Superfoods to Jumpstart Your 2017 Weight Loss

Top 21 Superfoods to Jumpstart Your 2017 Weight Loss

Put down the chips and beer. Pick up some bone broth and pickled veggies. Your gut and physique will thank you for it.
Jennifer Cohen | 9 min read
This Super Lazy Behavior Could Be Causing Some Millennials to Pack on the Pounds

This Super Lazy Behavior Could Be Causing Some Millennials to Pack on the Pounds

Looks like those who skip this important daily activity might have to lose more than just their attitude.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

Want to Lose Weight in the New Year? Start by Conducting a Food Audit.
Want to Lose Weight in the New Year? Start by Conducting a Food Audit.

Getting in better shape is a popular resolution, but most people go into it without a plan.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Looking to Lose Weight? Researchers Say This Simple Switch Can Do the Trick.
Looking to Lose Weight? Researchers Say This Simple Switch Can Do the Trick.

It may seem silly, but a study shows using a different utensil can change your thinking.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read