Weinstein Company

La casa productora de Harvey Weinstein se declarará en bancarrota
Noticias

Los escándalos de acoso y abuso sexual le salieron caros a Harvey Weinstein y hoy ponen a su casa productora al filo de la bancarrota.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read