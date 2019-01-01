My Queue

Well-Being

Paradox: How Idle Time at Work Can Improve Productivity
Productivity

Regular, pre-planned "microbreaks" can keep you focused and energized, and at the top of your game.
Aytekin Tank | 8 min read
Why Your Mental Health Is the Key to Your Success in Business

The entrepreneurial mind is not all positive maxims and highly motivational aphorisms.
Malachi Thompson | 6 min read
Be Prepared to Handle Entrepreneurship's Mental Toll

A founder's most precious commodity is focused attention. Anything that disrupts it must be eliminated to avoid exhaustion and ensure success.
Malachi Thompson | 5 min read
How Do You Build an Effective Well-Being Program? These Are the 4 Steps You Should Take.

'Massage therapists, dentists and mammographers' have all been part of this contributor's company's well-being plan. Sound good?
Gary Beckstrand | 5 min read
Why This Fashion Company That Pays Its Workers Above-Average Wages Teaches Money Management

The co-founders of the socially conscious shoe seller Nisolo realized that increasing their producers' incomes was just the beginning of improving their lives.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

More From This Topic

7 Visualization Techniques to Calm Your Anxious Mind (Infographic)
Well-Being

These simple tricks can help you relax and live a stress-free life.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
How to Add Plants to an Office to Make Employees More Focused and Productive
The Way We Work

An interior design expert shares tips for sprucing up your office space, drawing on the philosophy of biophilia.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
Here Are Where the Happiest Workers in America Lived in 2017 (Infographic)
Infographics

If you're unhappy with your job, moving to Hawaii could be the solution.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
How Arianna Huffington, Richard Branson and Other Leaders Maintain Work-Life Balance
Well-Being

You're never too busy to have a well-rounded life.
GOBankingRates | 6 min read
Wearables and Wellness at Work: It's Not Just a Trend
Wearables

Companies that use wearable fitness tools have lower healthcare costs. Their employees can battle depression and lose weight.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
Vacation Tips From a Workaholic
Work-Life Balance

You might think you can't afford to step away from your business. The truth is, you can't afford not to.
Chidike Samuelson | 6 min read
New Study Reveals That Using Facebook Diminishes Your Well-Being
Facebook

Nothing beats an in-person social connection.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
5 Reasons Enhanced Benefits Programs Are Good for Business
Employee Benefits

Meaningful, ongoing benefits are good for employees, team culture and your bottom line.
Scott Jordan | 6 min read
3 Powerful Tips to Improve Your Emotional and Mental Fitness
Well-Being

How well can your business do if your relationships and your inner dialogue are out of balance?
Julian Hayes II | 5 min read
6 Ways to Maintain Your Fitness When You're Super Busy
Personal Health

Maximize your health and stay strong enough to tackle any business challenge.
Julian Hayes II | 5 min read