Wences Casares

Why This Internet Pioneer Believes Bitcoin Has the Power to Break the Cycle of Poverty
Bitcoin

At 20, Wences Casares launched Argentina's first Internet service provider. Now 40, and with several successful startups under his belt, the serial entrepreneur is on a mission to bring financial security to underserved communities through Bitcoin.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read