Wendy Keller

How to Get and Use Testimonials, Referrals and Reviews
Growth Strategies

How to Get and Use Testimonials, Referrals and Reviews

Remember: People do business with people they like and trust.
Wendy Keller | 7 min read
How to Get Paid to Give Speeches

How to Get Paid to Give Speeches

Learn how you can earn money from the speech and from the products and services you'll sell while you're in front of the crowd.
Wendy Keller | 7 min read
How to Use a Live or Online Event to Draw in New Customers

How to Use a Live or Online Event to Draw in New Customers

Workshops, webinars and seminars are a relatively easy way to get a lot of new business fast and on the cheap.
Wendy Keller | 9 min read
How a Contest or Giveaway Can Attract Business Prospects

How a Contest or Giveaway Can Attract Business Prospects

Find out how to attract attention from customers and the media with a contest.
Wendy Keller | 7 min read
How to Land a Sponsorship Deal

How to Land a Sponsorship Deal

When you can work with another company to push your products or services, you've got another sales funnel that will help you grow your business.
Wendy Keller | 8 min read

More From This Topic

How to Build a Powerful Platform to Secure Your Book Deal
Podcasts

How to Build a Powerful Platform to Secure Your Book Deal

Having a traditionally published book can skyrocket your brand and your business. But you'll have to grow your tribe first.
Wendy Keller | 2 min read
The Trick to Getting Publicity for Your Business
Growth Strategies

The Trick to Getting Publicity for Your Business

Discover the secret to attracting positive media attention for your company.
Wendy Keller | 7 min read