Wendys

Trump Greets Clemson Tigers With Fast-Food Buffet of Wendy's, McDonald's and Burger King as They Celebrate Their National Championship
Fast Food

Trump Greets Clemson Tigers With Fast-Food Buffet of Wendy's, McDonald's and Burger King as They Celebrate Their National Championship

Trump served the team a wide-ranging buffet of fast food options for dinner, including roughly 300 burgers.
Tyler Lauletta and David Choi | 3 min read
Want to Be More Like Wendy's on Twitter? Here's What the Company's CMO Says to Do.

Want to Be More Like Wendy's on Twitter? Here's What the Company's CMO Says to Do.

Kurt Kane says just copying Wendy's voice won't cut it.
Andrea Hardalo | 3 min read
Wendy's Amazing Social Media Team Shares The Secrets to its Success

Wendy's Amazing Social Media Team Shares The Secrets to its Success

The operators of the restaurant chain's Twitter feed talked about their process during a Reddit AMA.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Ellen Degeneres Won't Hand Her Twitter Crown to the 16-Year-Old Nugget Lover Without a Fight

Ellen Degeneres Won't Hand Her Twitter Crown to the 16-Year-Old Nugget Lover Without a Fight

All the kid wanted was a year of free chicken nuggets. Now he's got a rivalry.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
What You Can Learn From Wendy's Sassy Social Media Challenge

What You Can Learn From Wendy's Sassy Social Media Challenge

The company called on 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson to set a Twitter record to win a year of free chicken nuggets.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read

Wendy's Trolls McDonald's Over Its Fresh Beef Announcement
Wendys

Wendy's Trolls McDonald's Over Its Fresh Beef Announcement

Wendy's has started a "beef" with McDonald's.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Wendy's Brings the Sass in 2017
Social Media

Wendy's Brings the Sass in 2017

The fast food giant fires back via Twitter.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Wendy's Says Hackers Stole Card Data in Breach Disclosed in January
Fast Food

Wendy's Says Hackers Stole Card Data in Breach Disclosed in January

Hackers stole "cardholder name, credit or debit card number, expiration date, cardholder verification value, and service code," among other data, the company said earlier on Thursday.
Reuters | 1 min read
Apple May Unveil a New Macbook Pro This Fall -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

Apple May Unveil a New Macbook Pro This Fall -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Facebook apologizes after initially rejecting a photo of a plus-sized model.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
5 Crazy Food Franchise Moments You'll Never Forget
Franchises

5 Crazy Food Franchise Moments You'll Never Forget

Some things you just can't unsee, even when you want to.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
Burger King Gets Burned in Twitter Duel With Wendy's
Franchises

Burger King Gets Burned in Twitter Duel With Wendy's

Wendy's and Burger King dueled over their competing $4 promotions.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Why Wendy's and McDonald's Still Don't Have Veggie Burgers
Health

Why Wendy's and McDonald's Still Don't Have Veggie Burgers

Two of America's Big 3 burger chains are under pressure to add a meatless burger to their menus.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Why Wendy's Is Suing One of Its Largest Franchisees
Franchisees

Why Wendy's Is Suing One of Its Largest Franchisees

After a franchisee refused to remodel and update its point-of-sale system, Wendy's decided it was time to take action.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Wendy's Japan Crams Entire Turkey Dinner Between Two Buns
Wendys

Wendy's Japan Crams Entire Turkey Dinner Between Two Buns

Don't feel like preparing an entire turkey feast for Christmas? Head to Japan and pick up Wendy's Turkey Pretzel Mashed Potato Burger.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
How These Brands Captured Millennials' Hearts in Just 9 Months
Branding

How These Brands Captured Millennials' Hearts in Just 9 Months

Brands including Oreos, Pizza Hut and Wendy's weren't on Moosylvania's list of top millennial brands last year, but they are this year.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read