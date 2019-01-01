My Queue

west bengal

How one man's effort is changing Kolkata's landscape
Entrepreneurs

This is the journey of Harshvardhan Neotia, a reluctant heir who became an industry baron
Punita Sabharwal | 7 min read
How This Entrepreneur Revived a Company, Dead for 2 Decades, and Made it a Global Platform

He dreamt of participating in Bengal's industrial revolution in 1970s, at a time when the state witnessed Naxalite movement
Baishali Mukherjee | 3 min read