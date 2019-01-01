My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Westjet

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Social Campaign
Social Media

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Social Campaign

WestJet's "12,000 mini miracles" campaign is a social media miracle of its own.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 1 min read
How WestJet Won Christmas With the Best Publicity Stunt Ever

How WestJet Won Christmas With the Best Publicity Stunt Ever

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. And he apparently is pretty good at getting people to feel good about a Canadian airline.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read