WeWork
The Made by We concept follows the coworking company's foray into selling goods to its members last year.
Plus, Google has submitted its plans for its huge development in Mountain View, Calif., and Firefly, a smart city platform, launched with $21.5 million in seed funding.
Plus, eBay launches Instant Selling, a service that helps users sell their old smartphones, and the customizable glasses brand for kids Pair Eyewear announces the close of a $1 million seed round.
The company started in New York in 2010 and is now in 56 cities in 18 countries.
WeWork
WeMRKT features food, beverages and other items created by businesses that call the coworking space home.
Coworking
Watch out for more industry-specific spaces and more participation from large corporations.
Office Space
With three large landings outfitted with cozy couches and lounges, the space provides synergy among WeWork teams.
News and Trends
Plus, Tesla has announced that it will debut its electric semi-truck and WeWork is getting into the childhood education space.
News and Trends
Plus, Cisco buys Broadsoft for $1.9 billion and there's a new mattress startup disrupting the market.
The Fix
When evaluating potential office locations in new markets, the workspace provider doesn't just rely on luck.
Coworking
Servcorp, decades older than WeWork, sees a remote-work future without foosball tables and 'Hustle Harder' posters.
Growth Strategies
The company will honor startups, nonprofits, artists and more with its new Creator Awards program.
WeWork
In a complaint filed late on Friday with the New York Supreme Court for Manhattan, WeWork accused Joanna Strange, who was fired June 10, of unlawful access to its computers and of stealing confidential and proprietary information.
Parenting
'If you're not fully doing something, then you're probably not doing it well,' Miguel McKelvey says. Parenting included.
