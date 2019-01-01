My Queue

What's Ahead 2013

Obamacare 101: How Business Owners Can Prepare in 2013
Growth Strategies

Obamacare 101: How Business Owners Can Prepare in 2013

We look at what the new health law requires, and how businesses can prepare for new rules, shop exchanges and avoid penalties.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin | 9 min read
What's Ahead for the SBA in 2013

What's Ahead for the SBA in 2013

A look at what the federal government's small-business agency could be up to this year and beyond.
Catherine Clifford | 8 min read
Equity Crowdfunding Rules Stalled at SEC

Equity Crowdfunding Rules Stalled at SEC

What's ahead for companies seeking to tap crowdfunding to sell equity stakes online? Lots of waiting.
Kyle Stock | 6 min read
What's Ahead for Franchising in 2013: Slow and Steady Toward Recovery

What's Ahead for Franchising in 2013: Slow and Steady Toward Recovery

The franchise industry is cautiously optimistic about the year ahead after a 2012 that saw growth for the first time since 2008.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read
Predictions: What Business Owners Should Expect From Google and SEO in 2013

Predictions: What Business Owners Should Expect From Google and SEO in 2013

From new algorithm changes to securing the right kinds of backlinks, some insight on the year ahead.
AJ Kumar | 4 min read

More From This Topic

What's Ahead in 2013 for Venture Capital
Finance

What's Ahead in 2013 for Venture Capital

Startups in enterprise IT are more likely to come out ahead next year, but those in the consumer space may have a harder time getting funding.
Peter S. Cohan | 7 min read
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About What's Ahead in 2013 for the U.S. Economy
Finance

What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About What's Ahead in 2013 for the U.S. Economy

Given the business outlook for the coming year, it's hard to find any winners and the list of losers is long.
Scott Shane | 4 min read