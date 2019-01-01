What's On Tap?

The Senate's epic fail surprises no one as interest rates on Stafford student loans double today, the end of Google Reader is nigh, Independence Day is predicted to be a legendary travel bonanza, according to a recent Orbitz survey, NEXT helps Parisian treps validate their startup ideas, Startup Weekend heads to Amsterdam… This week's notable news and startup events for young treps.
RedBull launches a music-tech startup accelerator, 3rd Ward offers a networking opportunity in Brooklyn, HUB Bay Area helps social treps with PR, Berlin startups slay dragons, VCs and treps square off, the SBA gets social, NY Tech Day kicks off, TechCrunch Disrupt unleashes in NYC again, the Webbys wants your votes… This week's notable news and startup events for young treps.