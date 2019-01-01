My Queue

4 Simple Ways to Up Your Millennial Marketing Game
Marketing to Millennials

4 Simple Ways to Up Your Millennial Marketing Game

Millennials are the largest generation on social media, and that's why it's a bad idea to ignore them.
Deji Atoyebi | 6 min read
Dunkin' Donuts Announces Big Rebrand. 3 Things to Know Today.

Dunkin' Donuts Announces Big Rebrand. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Zuck Takes the Stage: Everything You Missed From Facebook F8

Zuck Takes the Stage: Everything You Missed From Facebook F8

Mark Zuckerberg details new Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and Oculus features in wide-ranging F8 keynote.
Rob Marvin | 5 min read
WhatsApp's CEO Leaves Facebook and 'SpongeBob' Takes on 'Mean Girls' at the Tony's. Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.

WhatsApp's CEO Leaves Facebook and 'SpongeBob' Takes on 'Mean Girls' at the Tony's. Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
WhatsApp CEO Leaving Facebook Amid Reported Disputes

WhatsApp CEO Leaving Facebook Amid Reported Disputes

The WhatsApp co-founder has been reportedly clashing with Facebook over data privacy issues like whether to weaken the messaging service's encryption.
Michael Kan | 3 min read

7 Simple Ways to Build Your Community on Telegram
telegram

7 Simple Ways to Build Your Community on Telegram

If you're using Telegram, there are simple ways to build your following and maximize the utility of the app for your purposes.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
The Co-Founder of Whatsapp, Which Is Owned by Facebook, Tweets '#deleteFacebook'
Facebook

The Co-Founder of Whatsapp, Which Is Owned by Facebook, Tweets '#deleteFacebook'

Facebook acquired Brian Acton's company for $22 billion in 2014.
Richard Lawler | 1 min read
WhatsApp Launches WhatsApp Business
News and Trends

WhatsApp Launches WhatsApp Business

Plus, Bacardi buys Patron for $5.1 billion and Target launches an exclusive fragrance line called Good Chemistry.
Venturer | 1 min read
11 Entrepreneurs Who Deserve Their Own Hollywood Movies
Entrepreneurs

11 Entrepreneurs Who Deserve Their Own Hollywood Movies

These founders' stories are anything but ordinary
Roger Cusa | 6 min read
Why Corporate Collaboration Tools are Fundamentally Flawed
Collaboration Software

Why Corporate Collaboration Tools are Fundamentally Flawed

These tools lack the ability to derive meaningful insights from the interactions between employees and colleagues.
Brian T. Anderson | 5 min read
Facebook's WhatsApp Adds Secure Video Calling Amid Privacy Concerns
WhatsApp

Facebook's WhatsApp Adds Secure Video Calling Amid Privacy Concerns

The new video calling service will thus provide another means for people to communicate without fear of eavesdropping though WhatsApp does retain other data such as an individual's list of contacts.
Reuters | 4 min read
German Regulator Orders Facebook to Delete WhatsApp User Data
Facebook

German Regulator Orders Facebook to Delete WhatsApp User Data

The Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information said Facebook was infringing data protection law.
Reuters | 2 min read
Facebook to Start Using WhatsApp Data for Targeted Advertising
WhatsApp

Facebook to Start Using WhatsApp Data for Targeted Advertising

The move is WhatsApp's first update to its privacy policy since it was acquired by Facebook in 2014.
Reuters | 1 min read
Why Did a Judge Block 100 Million WhatsApp Users?
WhatsApp

Why Did a Judge Block 100 Million WhatsApp Users?

The nation's top court overturned the measure in the third such incident since December.
Reuters | 2 min read
Brazil Lawmakers Propose Bill to Shield WhatsApp
WhatsApp

Brazil Lawmakers Propose Bill to Shield WhatsApp

The legislation will now have to pass through several other congressional committees before being put to vote in the floor of the lower and upper house.
Reuters | 2 min read