WhatsApp
Marketing to Millennials
Millennials are the largest generation on social media, and that's why it's a bad idea to ignore them.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Mark Zuckerberg details new Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and Oculus features in wide-ranging F8 keynote.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
The WhatsApp co-founder has been reportedly clashing with Facebook over data privacy issues like whether to weaken the messaging service's encryption.
telegram
If you're using Telegram, there are simple ways to build your following and maximize the utility of the app for your purposes.
Facebook
Facebook acquired Brian Acton's company for $22 billion in 2014.
News and Trends
Plus, Bacardi buys Patron for $5.1 billion and Target launches an exclusive fragrance line called Good Chemistry.
Collaboration Software
These tools lack the ability to derive meaningful insights from the interactions between employees and colleagues.
WhatsApp
The new video calling service will thus provide another means for people to communicate without fear of eavesdropping though WhatsApp does retain other data such as an individual's list of contacts.
Facebook
The Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information said Facebook was infringing data protection law.
WhatsApp
The move is WhatsApp's first update to its privacy policy since it was acquired by Facebook in 2014.
WhatsApp
The nation's top court overturned the measure in the third such incident since December.
WhatsApp
The legislation will now have to pass through several other congressional committees before being put to vote in the floor of the lower and upper house.
