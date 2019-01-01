My Queue

WhatsApp Business

Lo que debes saber de WhatsApp Business para tu negocio
WhatsApp

Presenta WhatsApp Business nuevas herramientas que te ayudarán a establecer una comunicación más eficiente con tus clientes.
Marisol García Fuentes | 3 min read
Guía completa 2019 para implementar WhatsApp Business en tu negocio

Te decimos qué hacer paso a paso. ¡Más fácil, imposible!
Sofia Gonzalez Web | 5 min read
Ya podrás usar Whatsapp para atender mejor a tus clientes. Te decimos cómo

La empresa de mensajería instantánea desarrolló WhatsApp Enterprise, un servicio que te permite mejorar la atención al cliente y brindar una buena experiencia.
Franck Velázquez | 3 min read
5 herramientas tecnológicas para que vendas más

Ya no hay pretextos: sin importar el tamaño y el giro de tu empresa, necesitas incluir tecnología para hacer crecer tus ventas, y hoy es más fácil acceder a estas soluciones. Conócelas y elige la que te sea más redituable.
Carlos Tomasini | 12 min read