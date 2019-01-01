My Queue

White Collar Crime

Fraud

U.S. Judge Rules Texas Tycoon Committed Tax Fraud

Judge Barbara Houser ruled that there was 'clear and convincing evidence' Sam Wyly committed tax fraud, rejecting his arguments that he relied on professional advisers to vet the offshore system.
Reuters | 3 min read
U.S. Issues Rule Requiring Banks to Identify Shell Company Owners

U.S. Issues Rule Requiring Banks to Identify Shell Company Owners

The Customer Due Diligence rule, in the works since 2012, and the proposed legislation are meant to hinder criminals from using shell companies to hide ownership and launder money, finance terror, and commit other threats to the global financial system.
Reuters | 4 min read
5 PR Tips for Martin Shkreli AKA the 'Most-Hated Man' in America

5 PR Tips for Martin Shkreli AKA the 'Most-Hated Man' in America

The man who achieved youthful infamy jacking up the price of life-saving medicine seems incapable of not alienating everyone not on his payroll.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
U.S. to Focus on Holding Individual Execs Accountable -- Not Just Their Companies -- in Criminal Cases

U.S. to Focus on Holding Individual Execs Accountable -- Not Just Their Companies -- in Criminal Cases

A memo by Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates outlines the new rules.
Reuters | 2 min read
Don't Fall Prey to a Money-Laundering Scheme

Don't Fall Prey to a Money-Laundering Scheme

Access to capital can pose a challenge ot many a new business. Make sure you obtain financing from legitimate sources.
Arkady Bukh | 5 min read