Wholesale Business
Retail
To calm the nerves of traditional shops and department stores (and grow their customer base), Ledbury made a drastic offering.
Knix founder Joanna Griffiths built a company to serve women -- all women. When her wholesale partners were failing her customers, she made a drastic pivot.
Here are the pros and cons of selling wholesale.
Following a $275,000 investment from Lori Greiner on Shark Tank, Bantam Bagels is taking on wholesale and online, while maintaining its NYC bagel shop.
The pros chime in with expert advice on what you should do -- and what you shouldn't -- in order to succeed in this competitive industry.
We'll show you who you need to hire, how to find them and how much to pay them.
Like Goldilocks, you need to find that 'just right' middle ground between too much stock and not enough products in order to generate profits. Follow these tips to keep your business in the black.
Where you base your wholesale distribution business is a key decision. Here's what you'll need to keep in mind.
Want to be sure this is the right business for you? Read our quick guide for a big-picture view of the wholesale distribution business.
Etsy Wholesale, which debuts in August, will enable makers to sell their creations directly to major retailers -- including Nordstrom and West Elm.
For product-focused startups having your item on the shelves of big-box stores isn't always what it is cracked up to be. Here are three hidden challenges you may face.
Buy low, sell high: A background in sales and a keen eye for popular merchandise are the keys to success as a wholesale distributor.
You've got a great product. It's time to convince superstore buyers to buy it.
