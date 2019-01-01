My Queue

Wholesale Business

Retail

To calm the nerves of traditional shops and department stores (and grow their customer base), Ledbury made a drastic offering.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Why This Intimate Apparel Founder Walked Away From a Wholesale Business That Was 700 Stores Strong

Knix founder Joanna Griffiths built a company to serve women -- all women. When her wholesale partners were failing her customers, she made a drastic pivot.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
5 Steps for Getting Your Product into Stores

Here are the pros and cons of selling wholesale.
Jess Ekstrom | 5 min read
How This 'Shark Tank' Champ Is Building a Bagel Balls Empire

Following a $275,000 investment from Lori Greiner on Shark Tank, Bantam Bagels is taking on wholesale and online, while maintaining its NYC bagel shop.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read
5 Secrets to Running a Successful Wholesale Distribution Business

The pros chime in with expert advice on what you should do -- and what you shouldn't -- in order to succeed in this competitive industry.
Entrepreneur Press and Bridget McCrea | 5 min read

The Ultimate Guide to Staffing Your Wholesale Distribution Business
Wholesale Business

We'll show you who you need to hire, how to find them and how much to pay them.
Entrepreneur Press and Bridget McCrea | 5 min read
How to Find the Inventory Sweet Spot in Wholesale Distribution
Wholesale Business

Like Goldilocks, you need to find that 'just right' middle ground between too much stock and not enough products in order to generate profits. Follow these tips to keep your business in the black.
Entrepreneur Press and Bridget McCrea | 5 min read
The Best Location for Your New Wholesale Distribution Business
Wholesale Business

Where you base your wholesale distribution business is a key decision. Here's what you'll need to keep in mind.
Entrepreneur Press and Bridget McCrea | 6 min read
Before You Start a Wholesale Distribution Business, Read This
Wholesale Business

Want to be sure this is the right business for you? Read our quick guide for a big-picture view of the wholesale distribution business.
Entrepreneur Press and Bridget McCrea | 6 min read
Come August, Etsy Merchants Can Sell Directly to Retailers
Wholesale Business

Etsy Wholesale, which debuts in August, will enable makers to sell their creations directly to major retailers -- including Nordstrom and West Elm.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Why Landing at a Big Retailer Wasn't Our Golden Goose
Growth Strategies

For product-focused startups having your item on the shelves of big-box stores isn't always what it is cracked up to be. Here are three hidden challenges you may face.
Jason Lucash | 4 min read
Where Can I Find a Reputable Wholesaler?
Growth Strategies

Brad Sugars
As a wholesale distributor, how much should I offer a franchisor on the front end to service its franchisees?
Franchises

Jeff Elgin
How to Start a Wholesale Distribution Business
Starting a Business

Buy low, sell high: A background in sales and a keen eye for popular merchandise are the keys to success as a wholesale distributor.
15+ min read
Selling Wholesale to Superstores
Growth Strategies

You've got a great product. It's time to convince superstore buyers to buy it.
Kim T. Gordon | 2 min read