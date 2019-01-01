My Queue

Wi-Fi

8 of the Best Travel Spots to Work Remotely

8 of the Best Travel Spots to Work Remotely

Here are just a few of the many (and varied) travel destinations that have the internet access it takes to work from anywhere.
Skillcrush | 8 min read

Starbucks

Starbucks to Block Public Wi-Fi Porn in 2019

The coffee company promised to look into content filtering for its US locations back in 2016, but nothing has happened yet. Now a petition with over 26,000 signatures seems to have spurred Starbucks into action.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Innovation

Aluminum Foil Can Actually Improve Your Wireless Signal

Bust out the tinfoil, everyone.
Swapna Krishna | 2 min read
Cybersecurity

Severe Wi-Fi Security Flaw Puts Millions of Devices at Risk

'Krack Attack' allows hackers to steal credit cards, bank info and more.
Steve Dent | 4 min read
Airports

Here Are the Airports With the Best and Worst Wi-Fi

What makes an hour-long TSA line even worse? Slow airport Wi-Fi.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
People Accidentally Agree to Clean Toilets for Free Wi-Fi

U.K.-based Wi-Fi provider Purple recently added a 'community service clause' to its usual terms, and 22,000 blindly agreed to it.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
12 Surprising Office Wi-Fi Killers

Think twice before you set up the office aquarium.
Nandan Kalle | 5 min read
5 Valentine's Day Gifts for the Wi-Fi Connected Love of Your Life

Love connects hearts. Wi-Fi connects everything else.
Shane Buckley | 4 min read
Wi-Fi: The Great Bridge Between Online Personalization and Killer Real-Life Experience

The future is full of wi-fi.
Brent Franson | 7 min read
MIT Researchers Take on Slow Wi-Fi

Their findings might not help your struggling home wireless router, but they could revolutionize data centers.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
How This Road Warrior Keeps in Touch With Family

Stay close to loved ones while traveling using social media and various apps.
Rob Connors | 4 min read