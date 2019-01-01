My Queue

Wifi

Staying Productive While on a Business Trip Takes Planning
Productivity

Staying Productive While on a Business Trip Takes Planning

Entrepreneurs always have a million things going on, which is part of what makes business travel so stressful.
John Rampton | 7 min read
How to Run Your Business Like a Nomad -- While Living in a Van

How to Run Your Business Like a Nomad -- While Living in a Van

Wifi, phone calls and campgrounds are all more ubiquitous than you'd expect and let this contributor run his business from the road for six months this year.
Jack Mann | 9 min read
How to Bulletproof the Internet Connectivity in Your Office

How to Bulletproof the Internet Connectivity in Your Office

Roaming access points will prevent Wifi dead spots in your building.
James Parsons | 5 min read
Wi-Fi or Cell? Here's What Travelers Should Use at Airports Across North America.

Wi-Fi or Cell? Here's What Travelers Should Use at Airports Across North America.

Here's a list of Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities at major airports across the continent.
Rose Leadem | 8 min read
Put Your Gift Cards to Use With This Ultimate Post-Holiday Gift Guide

Put Your Gift Cards to Use With This Ultimate Post-Holiday Gift Guide

There are worse fates that spending a gift card on just the gift you wanted in the first place.
Jonathan Long | 6 min read

Wi-Fi: The Great Bridge Between Online Personalization and Killer Real-Life Experience
Technology

Wi-Fi: The Great Bridge Between Online Personalization and Killer Real-Life Experience

The future is full of wi-fi.
Brent Franson | 7 min read
Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Is Giving Millions to Turn Columbus, Ohio, Into the City of the Future
Innovation

Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Is Giving Millions to Turn Columbus, Ohio, Into the City of the Future

Self-driving electric shuttles and high-speed WiFi stations may soon grace the the streets of the city as part of a futuristic makeover.
Cadence Bambenek | 2 min read
5 Fundamentals for Protecting Your Identity and Your Privacy
Identity Theft

5 Fundamentals for Protecting Your Identity and Your Privacy

A few easy steps will make you much safer from online crooks.
Jason Hanson | 6 min read
5 Valentine's Day Gifts for the Wi-Fi Lover in Your Life
connected devices

5 Valentine's Day Gifts for the Wi-Fi Lover in Your Life

If only our hearts connected as easily as our devices.
Dirk Gates | 4 min read
10 Ways to Get Free Wi-Fi Wherever You Go
Wifi

10 Ways to Get Free Wi-Fi Wherever You Go

Someday Internet access will be ubiquitous. Until then, you have to know the angles you can work.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Verizon Strips Down Its Logo in Lukewarm Reboot
Verizon

Verizon Strips Down Its Logo in Lukewarm Reboot

Simple. Check. Scalable. Check. Already hated on by T-Mobile CEO John Legere. Six checks.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
In-Flight Wi-Fi Might Soon Be Less of a Joke
Flights

In-Flight Wi-Fi Might Soon Be Less of a Joke

The FAA just approved testing of Wi-Fi tech that could be 20 times faster than the snail's pace rubbish we put up with now.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
From Privacy to Connectivity, Bluetooth Is About to Get Some Serious Upgrades
Bluetooth

From Privacy to Connectivity, Bluetooth Is About to Get Some Serious Upgrades

As billions of devices connect to the Internet of Things, 'Bluetooth 4.2' will offer new privacy features, faster data syncing and more.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
This Slick iBeacon Device Helps Retailers Push Deals to In-Store Shoppers
Technology

This Slick iBeacon Device Helps Retailers Push Deals to In-Store Shoppers

Thanks to the Internet of Things, shopping at brick-and-mortar stores just got a lot more personal. Here's how.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read