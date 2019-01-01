My Queue

Wikipedia

15 Surprising Facts About Wikipedia
15 Surprising Facts About Wikipedia

Today, there are more than 32.5 million Wikipedians in the world.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
Entrepreneurs Are Paying Wikipedia Editors to Create Profile Pages

Entrepreneurs Are Paying Wikipedia Editors to Create Profile Pages

It's technically against Wikipedia's rules. But that hasn't stopped this underground marketplace from thriving.
Jennifer Miller | 6 min read
What I Learned When a Wikipedia Troll Deleted My Page

What I Learned When a Wikipedia Troll Deleted My Page

The real rules of the game are hidden, political, and bizarre.
Amy Osmond Cook | 7 min read
At SXSW: Wikipedia's Founder on Privacy, Diversity and Robots Writing Encyclopedia Entries

At SXSW: Wikipedia's Founder on Privacy, Diversity and Robots Writing Encyclopedia Entries

Jimmy Wales talked with Guy Kawasaki about the pressures shaping the online encyclopedia for the future.
Jacob Hall | 3 min read