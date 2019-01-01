My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Wildfire

Natural Disasters Are On The Rise. That's a Big Business Opportunity.
Franchises

Natural Disasters Are On The Rise. That's a Big Business Opportunity.

The increase of hurricanes, floods and fires worldwide has created increased demand and opportunity for brands and franchises in the restoration space.
Jon Marcus | 12 min read
Did Google Kill Social-Media Marketing?

Did Google Kill Social-Media Marketing?

The search giant may have announced that it's not going to be investing any further in social software platform Wildfire, but that doesn't mean all is lost.
4 min read
How Social Media Startup Wildfire Was Bought By Google for $250 Million

How Social Media Startup Wildfire Was Bought By Google for $250 Million

The acquisition is the latest in a string of social media marketing companies being bought by large tech giants.
John Shinal
How Wildfire Helped One Small Business Power Its Social Media Campaign

How Wildfire Helped One Small Business Power Its Social Media Campaign

Original Joe's adds fuel to its online marketing strategy using a tool from Wildfire that helps businesses boost their social media status.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read