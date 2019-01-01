There are no Videos in your queue.
will.i.am
Apple
'Planet of the Apps' is the latest take on the pitch show, but its appeal may be limited.
The show will feature the app economy, but no other details were provided about the endeavor.
Google Glass and Oculus Rift competitor Meta has a star-studded list of tech elites and celebrities singing the praises of its new product.
'In Japan, it's arigato and in Brazil its obrigado -- I'm like, 'Dang!'' says the famed musician and entrepreneur.
When it comes to getting his creative juices flowing, the futuristic inventor likes to look to the past.
Inspiration
Grammy-winning hitmaker Will.i.am wants to inspire curiosity and clarity for the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Mentorship
'Mentorship is putting this belief inside a person,' says the famed musician and entrepreneur.
