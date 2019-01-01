My Queue

will.i.am

Apple Presents a Pretty Good Take on 'Shark Tank' With Its First Foray Into TV
'Planet of the Apps' is the latest take on the pitch show, but its appeal may be limited.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Apple Collaborating With Will.i.am, TV Execs on Original Show

The show will feature the app economy, but no other details were provided about the endeavor.
Reuters | 1 min read
Look What Has Thought Leaders Including Alexis Ohanian and Will.I.Am Drooling

Google Glass and Oculus Rift competitor Meta has a star-studded list of tech elites and celebrities singing the praises of its new product.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
To Build an International Brand, Says Will.i.am, Focus on What's Universal

'In Japan, it's arigato and in Brazil its obrigado -- I'm like, 'Dang!'' says the famed musician and entrepreneur.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
What Inspires Will.i.am in Music and Business

When it comes to getting his creative juices flowing, the futuristic inventor likes to look to the past.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Will.i.am, 'Dumb-thumbing,' and the Perils of Tech Addiction
Grammy-winning hitmaker Will.i.am wants to inspire curiosity and clarity for the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
The Most Important Mentor to Have Shaped Will.i.am's Life and Career
'Mentorship is putting this belief inside a person,' says the famed musician and entrepreneur.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read