My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

wind energy

Why the Tide Is Turning for the Energy Sector
Energy

Why the Tide Is Turning for the Energy Sector

The increasing demand for electric vehicles, air conditioning and renewable energy are all helping to shape the future.
Daniel Saunders | 5 min read
Renewable Energy Witnessing a Wind of Change in India

Renewable Energy Witnessing a Wind of Change in India

The current total installed wind power capacity is 34.293GW and is going to expand to 60GW by FY 2022
Rajeev Karthikeyan | 2 min read
The Next Wave of New Jobs in India Will Be in Renewable Energy Sector. Here's Why

The Next Wave of New Jobs in India Will Be in Renewable Energy Sector. Here's Why

Potential of sun and wind as a sustainable source of energy for the electricity hungry nation recognised and at last worked upon
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
This Expert Shares His Know-how in the Field of Renewable Energy for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

This Expert Shares His Know-how in the Field of Renewable Energy for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Vikram Kailas shares tips for entrepreneurs planning to start up in the Indian renewable energy sector
Komal Nathani | 2 min read