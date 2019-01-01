There are no Videos in your queue.
Windows 10
Microsoft
Hey Windows users, here are some key combinations that will save you tons of time.
In a bid to make Windows 10 and Windows Server more secure, Microsoft turns to the wider security community and tempts them with very healthy cash rewards.
The next Windows 10 update will not include MS Paint, first released with Windows 1.0 in 1985.
Even if you think you know it all, you don't.
Here's how to control software and driver updates in Windows 10 so they don't occur at inappropriate times.
More From This Topic
Microsoft
Microsoft is preparing to roll out a dynamic locking system for Windows 10 users who step away.
Windows 10
The Lock screen may seem like an obstacle, but it offers helpful information and customization options.
Start Up Your Day
Plus: Apple is working on technology to help venues disable iOS users from taking photos and videos at concerts.
Windows 10
The tech giant has been on a mission to roll out the newest version of its operating system to the world.
Windows 10
The company has been criticized for collecting data on customers.
Windows 10
A feature turned on by default sends parents a comprehensive weekly report of their children's web activity.
Microsoft
Having just released Windows 10, the tech giant is looking to pay out big bucks to bug hunters.
Windows 10
The much-awaited operating system has arrived.
Microsoft
Also, demand fell for its Windows operating system.
