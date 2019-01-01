There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Windows XP
Microsoft
About 31 years ago today, Microsoft introduced the very first version of Windows, known as Windows 1.0. We've come a long way since then.
If your computer still runs on Windows XP, you're about to become an easier target for cyber thieves.
If you're still using Microsoft's old operating system after it ceases support, you'll be more vulnerable to viruses, hacks and other issues.
A look at some of the ways the tech giant has managed to mess up over the years.
The new operating system is so different from its predecessors, business owners likely won't rush to use it.
More From This Topic
Technology
You say you want a revolution? These products and services are changing the way we work.
4 min read
Technology
How to make the switch back and deal with the gnarly problem of transferring your Vista e-mail, contacts, and user data back to the old standby operating system.
11 min read
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?