Wineries

5 Reasons an Off-Season Vacation Is the Ultimate Hack for Travelers Looking to Recharge
Travel

5 Reasons an Off-Season Vacation Is the Ultimate Hack for Travelers Looking to Recharge

Save time, money and sanity by visiting tony East Hampton over the winter.
Patrick Carone | 4 min read
How Will 'Brangelina' Divide Their Millions? And Who Gets the Winery?

How Will 'Brangelina' Divide Their Millions? And Who Gets the Winery?

Here are five lessons from the Jolie-Pitt divorce that could come in handy for entrepreneurs with marital woes of their own.
Jacqueline Newman | 8 min read
Fourth-Generation Mondavis Are Happily Making Wine Together

Fourth-Generation Mondavis Are Happily Making Wine Together

The internal family feud is long gone, and the fourth generation is collaborating under their new label, Fourth Leaf Wines.
Tracy Byrnes | 5 min read
How South Africa Built a Booming Wine Business

How South Africa Built a Booming Wine Business

In a very short time period, South Africa has become a credible player in the worldwide wine marketplace.
Tracy Byrnes | 6 min read
How Entrepreneur Robert Mondavi Changed Wine Forever

How Entrepreneur Robert Mondavi Changed Wine Forever

Fifty years ago, Robert Mondavi started his winery. We are still seeing the impact today.
Tracy Byrnes | 7 min read

Black Friday Is Wine Friday, Too
Wines

Black Friday Is Wine Friday, Too

If you're interested in more adult shopping for Black Friday through Cyber Monday, wine companies are uncorking deals.
Tracy Byrnes | 4 min read
Picking the Right Wine for Thanksgiving
Wines

Picking the Right Wine for Thanksgiving

Show your entrepreneurial spirit by drinking something unconventional on Thanksgiving.
Tracy Byrnes | 5 min read
Behind the Scenes at the Wine World's Big Networking Event
Wines

Behind the Scenes at the Wine World's Big Networking Event

Sommeliers with an entrepreneurial spirit volunteer once a year to take great wine and meet their peers.
Tracy Byrnes | 5 min read
A Storied Winery Runs Toward Tech, Reaps the Rewards
Wineries

A Storied Winery Runs Toward Tech, Reaps the Rewards

Here's a toast to the Napa Valley mainstay that's fomenting -- and fermenting -- a wine revolution.
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read
Polls Are In and Trump Is Winning the Tasting Rooms
Wines

Polls Are In and Trump Is Winning the Tasting Rooms

Love him or hate him, you need to admit Donald Trump makes good wines.
Tracy Byrnes | 4 min read
The Reason You Need to Buy a 2010 Brunello Today
Wines

The Reason You Need to Buy a 2010 Brunello Today

The 2010 vintage is described as 'magical,' so invest in a bottle now and wait 10 years.
Tracy Byrnes | 5 min read
The Framework That Transformed the U.S. Wine Industry
Marketing

The Framework That Transformed the U.S. Wine Industry

Ever tried a Yellow Tail wine? The brand's makers actually created an uncontested market space.
W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne | 5 min read
For Millennial-Hungry Businesses, Food Festivals Aren't Fluff
Millennials

For Millennial-Hungry Businesses, Food Festivals Aren't Fluff

Here's how to use festivals as a tool to turn millennials into customers for life.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
How This Entrepreneur Reworked His Business Idea in the Face of Financial Armageddon
Business Unusual

How This Entrepreneur Reworked His Business Idea in the Face of Financial Armageddon

While a key aspect of his plan changed, City Winery founder Michael Dorf achieved his original goal: to build a place where people could eat, drink and enjoy an intimate concert experience.
Lambeth Hochwald | 6 min read
This Woman Is Living the Napa Valley Dream
Entrepreneur Lifestyles

This Woman Is Living the Napa Valley Dream

Molly Chappellet, co-founder of Chappellet Winery, talks about a life filled with family, art, and of course, plenty of wine.
Deena Shanker | 4 min read