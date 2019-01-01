My Queue

Wingstop

How Many Wings Could You Buy for the Price of One Wingstop Franchise and Other Interesting Facts
How Many Wings Could You Buy for the Price of One Wingstop Franchise and Other Interesting Facts

Five fun facts about one of Entrepreneur's favorite franchises.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
How Wingstop Aims to Fly Above the Fast-Casual Competition After Its Surging IPO

The chicken wing chain saw its shares jump in its market debut Friday.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
6 Rappers Who Are Also Franchisees

As Wiz Khalifa allegedly eyes a Nando's chicken franchise, here are six other rappers who can help guide him on his foray into franchising.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Chicken Craze Continues as Wingstop Plans IPO

Chicken-wings chain Wingstop is plotting a $100 million IPO, according to reports.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Franchise Players: After Opening 130 Dunkin' Donuts, They Added on Wings

Even with 130 Dunkin' Donuts and six Wingstops, these wing kings aren't done yet.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read

Don't Panic: There Will Definitely Be Enough Chicken Wings for the Super Bowl
Franchises

With the biggest weekend for wings consumption looming, the chicken industry and restaurants are ready.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read