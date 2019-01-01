My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Winklevoss Twins

Winklevoss Twins: Bitcoin Is Like a 'Child Taking Its First Steps' But Will One Day Win the Finance Marathon
Bitcoin

Winklevoss Twins: Bitcoin Is Like a 'Child Taking Its First Steps' But Will One Day Win the Finance Marathon

Ahead of the launch of their own Bitcoin exchange, tech entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss say the nascent cryptocurrency isn't primed for mass adoption just yet, but it will one day rule the financial world.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
6 Crazy Things You Can Buy With Bitcoin (Paradise Included)

6 Crazy Things You Can Buy With Bitcoin (Paradise Included)

Mammoth tusks, fake IDs and a ride to outer space. These are just a few of the outrageous things you can with bitcoins – if you are lucky enough to own some.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Outer Space: Bitcoin's Final Frontier?

Outer Space: Bitcoin's Final Frontier?

Bitcoin core developer Jeff Garzik is taking steps to set up a satellite system that would beam Bitcoin's block chain public ledger down to earth.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Bitcoin Millionaire Charlie Shrem Under House Arrest Following Federal Indictment

Bitcoin Millionaire Charlie Shrem Under House Arrest Following Federal Indictment

The bad-boy founder of the Bitcoin Foundation and BitInstant is back at his mom and dad's place and he's in big trouble for allegedly funneling $1 million into shady Silk Road dealings.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
The Winklevoss Twins Score Virgin Galactic Tickets to Space, Paying With Bitcoin

The Winklevoss Twins Score Virgin Galactic Tickets to Space, Paying With Bitcoin

The Winklevii boys' small step toward outer space is a giant leap into mainstream for the digital currency.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Cameron Winklevoss: A 'Sheriff' for Bitcoin's Wild West Is a Good Thing
Growth Strategies

Cameron Winklevoss: A 'Sheriff' for Bitcoin's Wild West Is a Good Thing

As the first day of Bitcoin hearings organized by the New York Department of Financial Services got underway Tuesday, regulators explained their priorities while investors expressed concerns.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read
BitInstant CEO Arrested for Alleged Ties to Silk Road
Finance

BitInstant CEO Arrested for Alleged Ties to Silk Road

BitInstant CEO Charlie Shrem and underground Bitcoin exchanger Robert M. Faiella have been charged with using bitcoins to buy and sell illegal drugs to Silk Road users.
Cadie Thompson | 2 min read
Winklevoss Twins: Bitcoin Worth at Least 100 Times its Current Price
Starting a Business

Winklevoss Twins: Bitcoin Worth at Least 100 Times its Current Price

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who famously battled Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook's origins, are big investors in the digital currency and say it's worth 100 times its current value.
Matthew J. Belvedere | 3 min read