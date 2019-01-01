There are no Videos in your queue.
Winklevoss Twins
Bitcoin
Ahead of the launch of their own Bitcoin exchange, tech entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss say the nascent cryptocurrency isn't primed for mass adoption just yet, but it will one day rule the financial world.
Mammoth tusks, fake IDs and a ride to outer space. These are just a few of the outrageous things you can with bitcoins – if you are lucky enough to own some.
Bitcoin core developer Jeff Garzik is taking steps to set up a satellite system that would beam Bitcoin's block chain public ledger down to earth.
The bad-boy founder of the Bitcoin Foundation and BitInstant is back at his mom and dad's place and he's in big trouble for allegedly funneling $1 million into shady Silk Road dealings.
The Winklevii boys' small step toward outer space is a giant leap into mainstream for the digital currency.
Growth Strategies
As the first day of Bitcoin hearings organized by the New York Department of Financial Services got underway Tuesday, regulators explained their priorities while investors expressed concerns.
Finance
BitInstant CEO Charlie Shrem and underground Bitcoin exchanger Robert M. Faiella have been charged with using bitcoins to buy and sell illegal drugs to Silk Road users.
Starting a Business
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who famously battled Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook's origins, are big investors in the digital currency and say it's worth 100 times its current value.
