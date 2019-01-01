My Queue

A Tale of Money, Society, Benefit, Welfare and Reforms!
Here are a 6 initiatives by corporates that gives them the opportunity to give back to the society
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
'Indian IT Employees Should Reskill Or Upskill To Avert Lay-offs'

Companies are now more cautious about whether the talents onboard are aligned with their strategic growth policies, says top recruitment consultancy.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Good, Bad & Ugly! Artificial Intelligence for Humans is All of This & More

There are always good and bad sides to every new technology and AI is no exception to this condition.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
These Companies Are Banking on AI to Raise Productivity

The artificial intelligence has become one of the hottest trends in start-up space since so many world's leading tech giants are making a foray into this technology.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read