Wireless
T-Mobile
The deal will combine the third and fourth largest wireless carriers in the U.S., which will be known as T-Mobile.
Just last month, Verizon bought Yahoo for $4.8 billion, diving into digital media and advertising.
Network technicians and customer service representatives in the company's Fios Internet, telephone and television services units walked off the job on April 13 after contract talks hit an impasse.
The Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission have asked mobile phone carriers and manufacturers to explain how they release security updates amid mounting concerns over security vulnerabilities.
Apple is developing wireless charging technology that could be ready by next year, according to a report.
Technology Innovation
From micro-electromechanical systems to raspberry compounds, take a look at some of these tiny technologies that go into making today's products competitive.
Wireless
Just as Wi-Fi killed Ethernet cables, wireless charging is poised to change everything -- from smartphones to real estate.
Trends 2016
A look at what's hot, what's happening and what's to come.
Far Out Tech
Next generation wi-fi, called 'li-fi,' has the potential to be 100 times faster than current data transmission.
Verizon
The company is going to start experimenting with the upgraded tech in California and Massachusetts
Charging
With ultrasonic waves, the newest innovation in powering up charges ahead.
Security
Samy Kamkar's 'Rolljam' device can steal codes from keyless items. Sweet dreams, readers.
Technology
Nikola Labs just launched a Kickstarter project to bring this innovative phone case to the masses.
Kickstarter
Wireless headphones have been around for awhile, but the Spiro X1 allows people to turn any old pair into a wireless set.
