Wisdom

The Hard Truth About Being Impeccable With Your Word
Entrepreneurs

The Hard Truth About Being Impeccable With Your Word

The first step to always keeping your word is being careful what you agree to.
Melissa Dawn | 4 min read
Why Middle-Aged-Men Are Such Lousy Sales Prospects

Why Middle-Aged-Men Are Such Lousy Sales Prospects

I know that I'm going to be in for a tough time as soon as I realize the a potential customer is a middle-aged guy.
Gene Marks | 6 min read
4 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Wisdom of Charlie Munger

4 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Wisdom of Charlie Munger

Millions of people pay close attention to what Warren Buffett has to say. This is who Buffett listens to.
Manish Dudharejia | 7 min read
Steven Jobs's Wisdom Lives On

Steven Jobs's Wisdom Lives On

Here is what a crypto PR specialist learned from the most iconic American entrepreneur of our time.
Jennifer Spencer | 5 min read
15 Entrepreneurial Icons Offer Insights Into Wealth, Risk, Persistence and Succeeding After You've Failed

15 Entrepreneurial Icons Offer Insights Into Wealth, Risk, Persistence and Succeeding After You've Failed

The hard-won wisdom of extraordinary leaders is never commonplace.
Jennifer Keithson | 6 min read

More From This Topic

A Good Entrepreneur Evolves Over Time
Entrepreneurs

A Good Entrepreneur Evolves Over Time

Some lessons are best learned through personal experience. Make the most of yours, and seek out mentors who can share their stories.
George Deeb | 5 min read
27 Quotes to Change How You Think About Problems
Problem Solving

27 Quotes to Change How You Think About Problems

Great minds give you the benefit of their experience.
Daniel Marlin | 4 min read
5 Truths of Ancient Wisdom That Will Make You a Better Entrepreneur
Wisdom

5 Truths of Ancient Wisdom That Will Make You a Better Entrepreneur

Take pride in your work. But it is not all there is.
Ryan Holiday | 9 min read
Warren Buffett: 5 Things You Can Learn From the Man Who Invested $1 Billion in Apple
Radicals & Visionaries

Warren Buffett: 5 Things You Can Learn From the Man Who Invested $1 Billion in Apple

This one-of-a-kind billionaire businessman can serve as a source of inspiration and wisdom for anyone looking to get ahead.
Carolyn Sun | 7 min read
The 3 Best Pieces of Entrepreneurial Advice I've Received
Advice

The 3 Best Pieces of Entrepreneurial Advice I've Received

The best examples of inspiration spark thought-provoking discussions.
Mark McClain | 4 min read
50 Quotes With the Power to Motivate You to Do Anything
Wisdom

50 Quotes With the Power to Motivate You to Do Anything

Wherever you are on your entrepreneurial journey, someone who has passed through there has wisdom to offer.
John Rampton | 7 min read
5 Key Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read
Self Improvement

5 Key Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read

Success leaves clues. These author-entrepreneurs and insightful analysts will school you in the essentials.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read
Steven Spielberg Commencement Speech, Harvard University, May 2016 (Transcript)
Commencement addresses

Steven Spielberg Commencement Speech, Harvard University, May 2016 (Transcript)

The film director spoke about listening to intuition, studying the past and confronting hate with humanity.
Entrepreneur Staff | 13 min read
Inspirational Quotes From 2016 Commencement Speakers
Commencement addresses

Inspirational Quotes From 2016 Commencement Speakers

From tech execs to heads of state, these leaders have the expertise to guide graduates as they prepare for what's next.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Peter Thiel Commencement Speech, Hamilton College, May 2016 (Transcript)
Commencement addresses

Peter Thiel Commencement Speech, Hamilton College, May 2016 (Transcript)

Peter Thiel, investor and co-founder of Palantir and PayPal, spoke about unconventional paths at the Hamilton College Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2016.
Entrepreneur Staff | 10 min read