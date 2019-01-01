My Queue

Wizeline

Así es como Wizeline genera talento estilo 'Silicon Valley' en Jalisco
Ecosistema emprendedor

Guadalajara se ha convertido en un semillero de talento en tecnología gracias a empresas como Wizeline, que apostaron por abrir oficinas en el "Silicon Valley mexicano".
Arianna Jiménez Pérez | 8 min read
Wizeline levanta 43 millones de dólares en capital

La ronda de financiación Serie B fue dólares encabezada por Apax Digital, un fondo de capital de expansión asesorado por Apax Partners.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read