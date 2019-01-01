My Queue

women at work

Caring for the Women at Work
women at work

Caring for the Women at Work

Catering to the need of the hour, we have to take a step of setting up DayCare centers at corporate offices for the children of employees
Prajodh Rajan | 4 min read
Indian Women are Quitting Their Jobs. Here is What You Can Do about it

Indian Women are Quitting Their Jobs. Here is What You Can Do about it

Mckinsey's recent report echoed Ivanka's opinion as the research firm predicated if women's participation in the Indian economy goes up, the country GDP is likely to go up by 60 per cent or 2.9 trillion by 2025
Vanita D'souza | 2 min read