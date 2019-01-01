There are no Videos in your queue.
Women-Business Owners
Kathleen Griffith, the founder behind Build Like a Woman, plans on forging connections and community with female entrepreneurs.
Government support of small business and investments in women-owned startups could do much to keep America on the forefront.
Will tax reform, if it happens, harness the economic energy generated by women business owners?
How are female entrepreneurs the wonder women of industry disruption and innovation? Let me count the ways…
'Wonder Woman' is a hit at the movies. These business leaders are wonder women in the business world.
A mountain of research shows that women frequently succeed in business despite a host of problems men generally don't have to face.
The odds may be stacked against you, but with some determination, you can get what you want.
What would the landscape of business look like if more CEOs were women? Women in positions of power are more forward-thinking, and adept at raising revenue and improving employee morale.
A great way to observe 'Women's History Month' this month is to support a woman entrepreneur.
The difference comes down to the words female founders use, according to a UC Berkeley study.
