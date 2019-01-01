My Queue

Women Customers

A Cult Craft Brewer Says Its 'Beer For Girls' Is Satire -- But Women Are Slamming the Company for the 'Lazy Stunt'
Beer

A Cult Craft Brewer Says Its 'Beer For Girls' Is Satire -- But Women Are Slamming the Company for the 'Lazy Stunt'

BrewDog released a 'beer for girls' called Pink IPA that's intended to satirize the beer industry.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Want to Ensure Your Startup Idea Is a Success? Find Solutions for This Overlooked $20-Trillion Market.

Want to Ensure Your Startup Idea Is a Success? Find Solutions for This Overlooked $20-Trillion Market.

Optimize your product or service for this type of consumer.
Bec Brideson | 6 min read
20 Wonder Woman Traits of Female Entrepreneurs

20 Wonder Woman Traits of Female Entrepreneurs

How are female entrepreneurs the wonder women of industry disruption and innovation? Let me count the ways…
Patti Fletcher | 3 min read
How Reviews Influence Women's Shopping Decisions (Infographic)

How Reviews Influence Women's Shopping Decisions (Infographic)

It could be time to clean up your online reputation.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
How Uber Drivers Might Be Ripping You Off

How Uber Drivers Might Be Ripping You Off

Have you ever wondered why your ride cost more than you thought it should?
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read

More From This Topic

This Company Is Offering Discounts to Fight Sexist Product Pricing
News and Trends

This Company Is Offering Discounts to Fight Sexist Product Pricing

Bulk shopping platform Boxed is reducing prices on women's products that are more expensive than the same items made for men.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Why Millennial Women Crave Authenticity
Growth Strategies

Why Millennial Women Crave Authenticity

Savvy marketers know that supporting and collaborating with women gives them a competitive advantage.
Juliet Carnoy | 4 min read
Is Women's Empowerment Marketing the New 'Pink It and Shrink It'?
Marketing Strategies

Is Women's Empowerment Marketing the New 'Pink It and Shrink It'?

As advertisers leveraged this trend last year, their challenge was to provide a real insight about the female audience that could also be tied to the product or company in a meaningful way.
Brittany Hunley and Morgan Boyer | 7 min read
Catch Up With These 3 Big Waves in Marketing to Women
Women Customers

Catch Up With These 3 Big Waves in Marketing to Women

From Beyoncé to Sheryl Sandberg, women are speaking out about how they really lead their lives. Companies chasing their dollars may wish to take heed.
Brittany Hunley and Morgan Boyer | 6 min read
Smartphone and Social Media Usage: Men vs. Women (Infographic)
Social Media

Smartphone and Social Media Usage: Men vs. Women (Infographic)

According to a new infographic, men turn to social media channels more than women for business and dating. Women, meanwhile, look for sharing with friends, self-help information and how-to information.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
Pinterest Ads Are Coming and They're Going to Be Expensive
Pinterest

Pinterest Ads Are Coming and They're Going to Be Expensive

The popular visual discovery tool is asking for a hefty commitment of $1 million to $2 million from advertisers.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
How a 'Yes' Mentality Helped Turn 'Yes to' Into a Major Beauty Brand
Trep Talk

How a 'Yes' Mentality Helped Turn 'Yes to' Into a Major Beauty Brand

Joy Chen, CEO of the company behind the Yes to Carrots and Yes to Tomatoes beauty lines, shares her experience turning the once unprofitable company into a fast-growing brand.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 8 min read
The 7 Most Powerful Women to Watch in 2014
Entrepreneurs

The 7 Most Powerful Women to Watch in 2014

These seven innovators are having a major influence on technology, healthcare and the government. We've got our eye on these powerful women. You should, too.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
Weird But True: Microsoft Is Developing a Stress-Monitoring Bra
Technology

Weird But True: Microsoft Is Developing a Stress-Monitoring Bra

The tech giant tried to do something similar for men but it just didn't work out.
Katherine Gray | 2 min read
Women Are More Social -- When It Comes to Social Media, That Is
Marketing

Women Are More Social -- When It Comes to Social Media, That Is

A new report shows women are the major players in social media. Time to tweak your marketing?
Mikal E. Belicove