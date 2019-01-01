There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Women Customers
Beer
BrewDog released a 'beer for girls' called Pink IPA that's intended to satirize the beer industry.
Optimize your product or service for this type of consumer.
How are female entrepreneurs the wonder women of industry disruption and innovation? Let me count the ways…
It could be time to clean up your online reputation.
Have you ever wondered why your ride cost more than you thought it should?
More From This Topic
News and Trends
Bulk shopping platform Boxed is reducing prices on women's products that are more expensive than the same items made for men.
Growth Strategies
Savvy marketers know that supporting and collaborating with women gives them a competitive advantage.
Marketing Strategies
As advertisers leveraged this trend last year, their challenge was to provide a real insight about the female audience that could also be tied to the product or company in a meaningful way.
Women Customers
From Beyoncé to Sheryl Sandberg, women are speaking out about how they really lead their lives. Companies chasing their dollars may wish to take heed.
Social Media
According to a new infographic, men turn to social media channels more than women for business and dating. Women, meanwhile, look for sharing with friends, self-help information and how-to information.
Pinterest
The popular visual discovery tool is asking for a hefty commitment of $1 million to $2 million from advertisers.
Trep Talk
Joy Chen, CEO of the company behind the Yes to Carrots and Yes to Tomatoes beauty lines, shares her experience turning the once unprofitable company into a fast-growing brand.
Entrepreneurs
These seven innovators are having a major influence on technology, healthcare and the government. We've got our eye on these powerful women. You should, too.
Technology
The tech giant tried to do something similar for men but it just didn't work out.
Marketing
A new report shows women are the major players in social media. Time to tweak your marketing?
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?