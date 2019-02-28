My Queue

Women Entrepreneurship in Nepal is a Story of Perseverance and Persistence

Entrepreneurship is something Nepal is far from being known for, women entrepreneurship, in that case, could be a greater challenge
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Empowering Women at Workplaces to Accelerate Company Growth

With the role of women in powering growth of organizations established beyond doubt, emphasis needs to be placed on ways and means to make this happen
Sreya Oberoi | 5 min read
#Shepreneurs: How These Women in Off-beat Roles Do Everything & Get Everything Done

They are mothers, daughters, sisters but most of all they are women who are stepping beyond their roles in the society
Aashika Jain | 10 min read
Celebrating the Rise of #Shepreneurs

As a country, India has unique traits and opportunities for women entrepreneurship to proliferate and these initiatives need to be encouraged in their own turfs instead of trying to push them into a definitive style and scope of starting a business
Ritu Marya | 3 min read
Women's Day Special: Women in the Boardroom

Here's how we can take a pledge to create an ecosystem that's conducive to gender-diversity
Sonia Huria | 3 min read

Female Entrepreneurs are Re-defining the World of Business

According to the Sixth Economic Census by the National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO) of the 58.5 Mn businesses in India, only 8.05 Mn are managed by women entrepreneurs
Tejas Parulekar | 5 min read
#Shepreneurs: Women Who Refused to Fit into the Paradigms of Society

Here are women who broke the constructs of shapes, sizes, breaks, comebacks, beauty, nepotism and proved that what women can do or not do is just a mythical statement because truth is, that there is no end to what a woman is capable of!
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
What Makes Oprah Winfrey the Epitome of Women Empowerment and Women Entrepreneurship
Women Entrepreneurs

Her birthday gives the world the perfect opportunity to celebrate this superpower of a woman and see what makes her story so enduring and inspiring
Bhavya Kaushal | 6 min read
Hunting For Accomplished Business Leaders in Women

Taking a glance at the 3rd edition of Uprise India Foundation's Business Women Conference
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
Women Who Replaced Laptops and Cameras with Pens!

History is not new to women taking over in the boardroom, but what happens when the same women choose pen to wield power?
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Team Needs a Coach Who is Trained to Become One
Coaching

The coaches of other sporting teams will learn from this fiasco, and the respective sports bodies begin to train coaches to be coaches
Sameer Dua | 4 min read
Are Women Real Estate Agents Changing the Game?
Real Estate

Real Estate has evolved into a field with a higher degree of professionalism that's well suited to women
Nidhi Sancheti | 7 min read
Sarah Pendrick Talks GirlTalk and How Women Can Empower Each Other
Project Grow

Trust the journey and stop putting so much pressure on yourself, she says.
The Oracles | 7 min read
A Daughter's Account on Reviving the Renewable Energy Maker
Family Businesses

Suzlon 2.0: Daddy's girl grows up from the shadow of her illustrious billionaire father
Punita Sabharwal | 9 min read
Indian Women Cricket Team Prove its Mettle Off-field. BCCI to Launch Women IPL Team
Women Leaders

A BCCI official announced that in the next three years, the Board is planning to launch a women series of IPL
Komal Nathani | 2 min read