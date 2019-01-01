My Queue

Women Entrepreneurship

Shepreneurs Looking to Raise Funds? Follow these Tips Before You Start the Campaign

Ladies it is up to you take to bring the change and take-in-charge of the situation
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
What are Some Mistakes that New Startup Founders Make

It takes time for the market to trust you and your venture, perseverance and innovation are the best qualities for an entrepreneur
Satanik Roy | 3 min read
After Losing 75 Percent of Her Business, This Entrepreneur Emptied Her Personal Savings to Turn Things Around

Sandy Rubinstein, CEO of DX, a digital marketing and advertising firm, emptied her personal savings to bankroll her company for 18 months and get back in the green.
Sandy Rubinstein | 4 min read
This Microfinance Institution Wants to Help Rural Indian Women to Fulfill their Dreams of Entrepreneurship

Satin CreditCare is expanding its access to finance to rural Indian women in more than 18 states
Ritu Marya | 4 min read
Softbank is as Confused as Vijay Shekhar Sharma. 4 Things to Know Today.

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read

More From This Topic

This Woman Serial Entrepreneur Doubles up as a Perfect Mentor to New Ventures

Women serial entrepreneur and investor Lathika Pai shares her entrepreneurial journey with Entrepreneur India's Rahul R.
Rahul R | 3 min read
Gender Pay Gap Reduced But Do Indian Women Earn More? 25% Lesser Says Survey
Gender Gap

World Economic Forum last year showed gender gap between men and women is a persistent concern all over the world.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Heading a Trading Business, This Woman is Breaking Stereotypes with Flamboyance
Women Entrepreneurship

"I was initiated into the sector at an early age, and by now, have come to understand the finer nuances of the business very well."
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
For Women Entrepreneurship by Woman Entrepreneur
Women Entrepreneurship

"However, our experience of working with organisations as consultants, revealed the complexities of the situation."
Baishali Mukherjee | 3 min read
Families Form the Foundation of Women Becoming Successful Entrepreneurs
Women Entrepreneurship

Whether it is politics, sports, business, arts, science, or any other arena, women are leading with a rapid pace and proving every day that sky is the limit for them.
Komal Nathani | 4 min read