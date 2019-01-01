There are no Videos in your queue.
Women Entrepreneurship
Ladies it is up to you take to bring the change and take-in-charge of the situation
It takes time for the market to trust you and your venture, perseverance and innovation are the best qualities for an entrepreneur
Sandy Rubinstein, CEO of DX, a digital marketing and advertising firm, emptied her personal savings to bankroll her company for 18 months and get back in the green.
Satin CreditCare is expanding its access to finance to rural Indian women in more than 18 states
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Women serial entrepreneur and investor Lathika Pai shares her entrepreneurial journey with Entrepreneur India's Rahul R.
Gender Gap
World Economic Forum last year showed gender gap between men and women is a persistent concern all over the world.
"I was initiated into the sector at an early age, and by now, have come to understand the finer nuances of the business very well."
"However, our experience of working with organisations as consultants, revealed the complexities of the situation."
Whether it is politics, sports, business, arts, science, or any other arena, women are leading with a rapid pace and proving every day that sky is the limit for them.
