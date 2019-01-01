My Queue

Women Executives

Why Companies Lose 17 Percent of Women Employees at Mid-Career
Women Leaders

Why Companies Lose 17 Percent of Women Employees at Mid-Career

While many women, for many different reasons, take a career off-ramp for a number of reasons, most don't want to be stuck in a cul-de-sac.
Amanda Schnieders | 7 min read
20 Wonder Woman Traits of Female Entrepreneurs

20 Wonder Woman Traits of Female Entrepreneurs

How are female entrepreneurs the wonder women of industry disruption and innovation? Let me count the ways…
Patti Fletcher | 3 min read
March Every Day for Women Entrepreneurs

March Every Day for Women Entrepreneurs

Here's how to fight daily for that spot in the C-suite and help other women get there, too.
Sarah Austin | 8 min read
Female Executives Left Yahoo at Unusually High Rate This Year

Female Executives Left Yahoo at Unusually High Rate This Year

It was not clear why there was such a marked decline in the proportion of women leaders at Yahoo, which is led by Silicon Valley's most powerful female CEO, Marissa Mayer.
Reuters | 2 min read
How to Recruit More Female Executives

How to Recruit More Female Executives

Yes, women can comprise a greater proportion of your company's leadership team.
Mariah DeLeon | 4 min read