Women in Franchising
Franchise Players
After nine years as a stay-at-home mom, Andrea Sammreich reentered the working world as a Pillar to Post Home Inspections franchisee.
Rissy Sutherland played the field in the franchise industry, before becoming COO of Honest-1 Auto Care.
Jeanne Lemieux worked as a technician for 26 years before opening up her own Mr. Appliance franchise. Here's what she learned.
Two Men and a Truck is built on a family of female entrepreneurs. Here's what the first franchisee (and the founder's daughter) has learned.
Alicia Sorber Gallegos talks working as a Two Men and a Truck franchisee—a company founded by her grandmother.
Franchise Players
Once, Hillary Malone Tilton was a student at Sylvan Learning Center. Today, she runs 13 locations.
Franchises
Men in Kilts, like many franchises, is dominated by men. However, two women have been important to the growth of the business.
