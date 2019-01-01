My Queue

Women in Franchising

Franchise Players: This Former Stay-at-Home Mom Takes on Home Inspection Franchising
Franchise Players

Franchise Players: This Former Stay-at-Home Mom Takes on Home Inspection Franchising

After nine years as a stay-at-home mom, Andrea Sammreich reentered the working world as a Pillar to Post Home Inspections franchisee.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Franchise Players: A Female Entrepreneur Steers an Auto Care Franchise

Franchise Players: A Female Entrepreneur Steers an Auto Care Franchise

Rissy Sutherland played the field in the franchise industry, before becoming COO of Honest-1 Auto Care.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Franchise Players: This Repair Technician Proves Any Time Can Be Right to Start Your Business

Franchise Players: This Repair Technician Proves Any Time Can Be Right to Start Your Business

Jeanne Lemieux worked as a technician for 26 years before opening up her own Mr. Appliance franchise. Here's what she learned.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Franchise Players: Two Men and a Truck's First Franchisee Reflects on 27 Years in Franchising

Franchise Players: Two Men and a Truck's First Franchisee Reflects on 27 Years in Franchising

Two Men and a Truck is built on a family of female entrepreneurs. Here's what the first franchisee (and the founder's daughter) has learned.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read
Franchise Players: A Franchisee Follows In the Footsteps of Her Grandmother

Franchise Players: A Franchisee Follows In the Footsteps of Her Grandmother

Alicia Sorber Gallegos talks working as a Two Men and a Truck franchisee—a company founded by her grandmother.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Franchise Players: One Woman's Long Journey to Become a Sylvan Learning Center Franchisee
Franchise Players

Franchise Players: One Woman's Long Journey to Become a Sylvan Learning Center Franchisee

Once, Hillary Malone Tilton was a student at Sylvan Learning Center. Today, she runs 13 locations.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
As Men in Kilts Franchise Grows, Women (In and Out of Kilts) Are Key
Franchises

As Men in Kilts Franchise Grows, Women (In and Out of Kilts) Are Key

Men in Kilts, like many franchises, is dominated by men. However, two women have been important to the growth of the business.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read