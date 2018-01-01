Women In Green
Women In Green
How One Marijuana Marketer Keeps on Facebook's Good Side
Jamie Cooper, CEO of Cannabiz Connection, has built a sucessful networking and marketing platform for Michigan's cannabis industry -- despite the obstacles.
Women In Green
She Took Her Yale MBA Into Cannabis and Now Funds the Industry's Largest Deals
The legal marijuana business is attracting entrepreneurs as interested in social good as they are in profit.
Women In Green
Why These Teenage Girls Started a CBD Lifestyle Brand
CBD helped them ease the painful symptoms of multiple diseases. Now they want to bring the compound to other young adults.
Women In Green
Band of Sisters: These Organizations Help Women in Weed Unite
Groups like Women Grow, Ellementa, and IPW support female entrepreneurs.
Women In Green
5 Female-Focused Accounts Blowing Up Instagram
Cannabis-inspired accounts with a feminist touch.
Women In Green
A Stock Photo Company for Ganja
Ophelia Chong wants to alter the image of marijuana with her company StockPot Images.
Women In Green
She Doesn't Think Your Weed Should Be Stored In a Shoebox
Apothecarry Brands CEO Whitney Beatty bet her home and high-paying job that consumers would want luxury cannabis storage.
Women In Green
These Momtrepreneurs Turned Tragedy Into Opportunity
How two moms teamed up to pay for their children's cannabis treatments.