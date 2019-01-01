My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

women in media

Remembering Forgotten Women of History to Elevate Perceptions of Women Today
Women Entrepreneurs

Remembering Forgotten Women of History to Elevate Perceptions of Women Today

Media education non-profit Feminist Frequency seeks funding for a web series to inspire better representation of women on screen.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Annie, Get Your Gun: 4 Business Lessons From a Sharpshooter

Annie, Get Your Gun: 4 Business Lessons From a Sharpshooter

If you can embody Oakley's spirit in the boardroom, you'll go far.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 4 min read
Market to Empowered Women: It's Ethical -- And It's Good for Business

Market to Empowered Women: It's Ethical -- And It's Good for Business

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and top editorial and marketing executives weigh in on why it's increasingly becoming good business to present strong, modern images of women in ad campaigns.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Catch Up With These 3 Big Waves in Marketing to Women

Catch Up With These 3 Big Waves in Marketing to Women

From Beyoncé to Sheryl Sandberg, women are speaking out about how they really lead their lives. Companies chasing their dollars may wish to take heed.
Brittany Hunley and Morgan Boyer | 6 min read